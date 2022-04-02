Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Increases By 25.7%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.