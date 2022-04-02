Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Increases By 25.7%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $10.26.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.