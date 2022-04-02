BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BRLA stock opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 444 ($5.82). The stock has a market cap of £173.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 384.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 354.96.
