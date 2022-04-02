BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRLA stock opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 444 ($5.82). The stock has a market cap of £173.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 384.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 354.96.

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.