AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 913,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

