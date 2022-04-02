Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE RQI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

