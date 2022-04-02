Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

GBCI stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

