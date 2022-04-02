EchoLink (EKO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,784.40

EchoLink (EKO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. EchoLink has a market cap of $113,784.40 and $2,326.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00109136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

