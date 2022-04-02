Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 894,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ciena were worth $26,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 150.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $170,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

