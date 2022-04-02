LSV Asset Management Has $51.14 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,432,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,891 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $51,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.