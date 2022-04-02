LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $56,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 173,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,577,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 317,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

