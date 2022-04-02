LSV Asset Management Sells 17,300 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,699,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.22 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.