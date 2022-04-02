Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $65,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.