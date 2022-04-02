LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,889 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $70,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 141,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

