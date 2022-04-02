JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,024 shares of company stock valued at $33,071,349. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after buying an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after buying an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

