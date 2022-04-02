Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) PT at C$16.29

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.29.

FRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FRU opened at C$14.64 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

