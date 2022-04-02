Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Shares of BKR opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

