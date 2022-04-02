CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CEVA by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CEVA by 43.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. CEVA has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4,153.00, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.