ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get ObsEva alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of OBSV opened at $1.52 on Thursday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $118.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.