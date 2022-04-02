Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 8,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -145.14 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 98.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.