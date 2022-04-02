Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,507,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 304,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 594,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 277,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 2,005,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

