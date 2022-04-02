Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $246.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.09 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

