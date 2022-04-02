The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7884 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

