3,640 Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

NYSE:NPO opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

