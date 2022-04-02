Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in MSCI were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.57.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $516.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.58 and a 200-day moving average of $578.25. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.97 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

