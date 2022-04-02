Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Increases By 29.8%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.