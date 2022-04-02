Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives 33.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 33.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,486,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,443,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group stock opened at 24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 33.06.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

