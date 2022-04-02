Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 110.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.92%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

