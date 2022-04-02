QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QS. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of QS stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 9.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $1,071,497.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $101,625.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,854 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,571. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 32.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.