Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.70. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 111,133 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $514.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

