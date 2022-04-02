Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.70. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 111,133 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $514.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.05.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
