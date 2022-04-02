Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Core & Main’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

NYSE CNM opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $5,026,993,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,620,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,553,000 after buying an additional 417,099 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,607,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $84,952,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

