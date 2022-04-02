$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

