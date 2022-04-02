OKCash (OK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,522.00

OKCash (OK) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $436,030.75 and $4,522.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,674.49 or 1.00001723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00065092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00030326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,675,331 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.