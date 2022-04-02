Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,886 shares of company stock worth $189,226,239. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $292.67 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $295.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.36 and a 200-day moving average of $253.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.