First Bancorp Inc ME Has $825,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

