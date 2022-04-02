Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zumiez by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.