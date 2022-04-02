PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

