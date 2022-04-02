James Investment Research Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.94.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

