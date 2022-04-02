Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 140,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 199,003 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $55,236,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

