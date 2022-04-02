Exane Derivatives Buys New Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

RYTM opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $23.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.