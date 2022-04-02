Exane Derivatives Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CBRE Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

LVS opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

