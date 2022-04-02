Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

HTBK opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $696.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.12. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

