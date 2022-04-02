Exane Derivatives Sells 497 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOUT. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of JOUT opened at $79.26 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.72 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $805.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.85.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

