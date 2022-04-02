UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

EEFT opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

