$1.04 EPS Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Service Co. International posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

