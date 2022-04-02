Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Announces Dividend of $0.37

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.33.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.