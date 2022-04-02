Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (ASX:SWTZ) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (ASX:SWTZ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Switzer Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switzer Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.