Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GHT stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.88. The company has a market capitalization of £127.96 million and a P/E ratio of -118.08. Gresham Technologies has a one year low of GBX 131.40 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.44).

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

