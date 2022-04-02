Telia Company AB (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1493 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
TLSNY opened at $8.15 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
