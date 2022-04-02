Telia Company AB (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1493 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

TLSNY opened at $8.15 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

