Harbour Energy plc Announces Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $6.08 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBRIY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.19) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

