Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

