J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $181.51 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.70.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.